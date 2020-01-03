Family's emotional goodbye to Dewsbury man found in river at Horbury Bridge

The life of Colin Vasey was celebrated by family and friends at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium yesterday.

The 81-year-old Shawcross resident went missing on November 17, and after a huge police and community search, his body was found a month later by police divers at Horbury Bridge, near Wakefield.

In an online obituary, Colin was described as the "beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved dad of Margaret, Julie, Chris, Gail and the late Paul, a very dear and loved father-in-law, granddad and great-granddad."

His granddaughter Emma Schofield shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook: "Finally laid our Colin to rest, lovely service with great family and friends! Thank you to everyone for your words of support and to all who attended, we will now raise a glass to our Col! Not the greatest start to the year, can only get better!

"Love you forever and always Granddad I’m sure you’re at peace to share your next chapter with Grandma."