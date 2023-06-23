News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Family tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for The Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin Ward

The family and friends of a man who was cared for by the ‘incredible’ staff at The Prince of Wales Hospice, took on the challenge of a lifetime in his memory.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

Gavin Ward passed away last year aged just 45 after battling cancer.

During his last days, he was cared for by the hospice, leading to his friends and family wanting to do something in return to show their appreciation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They took on the mighty challenge of the Yorkshire Three Peaks in his memory and raised an incredible £5,352.

A group of 34 people tackled the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin WardA group of 34 people tackled the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin Ward
A group of 34 people tackled the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin Ward
Most Popular

The group of 34, including two pets, took on the trek and were not put off by the terrible weather and battled through the rain to keep going.

Gavin’s dad, Clive, said: “The care and devotion that Gavin received while he was at the hospice from all the staff, medical, kitchen and housekeeping was unbelievable and we are so proud of being able to raise such a fantastic amount of money.”

Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser, Emma Dunnill said: “The passion and dedication that Gavin’s family and friends have shown through their fundraising is absolutely remarkable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By raising such a huge amount, they have been able to fund the equivalent of over one week’s stay in Incare for a patient, helping us continue to be there for more local people and their families.

Last summer, Gavin Ward sadly died at The Prince of Wales Hospice at just 45 years old after battling cancer.Last summer, Gavin Ward sadly died at The Prince of Wales Hospice at just 45 years old after battling cancer.
Last summer, Gavin Ward sadly died at The Prince of Wales Hospice at just 45 years old after battling cancer.

"It has been a pleasure getting to know and working with the family in Gavin’s memory.”

Read More
Firefighter brothers scale Leeds skyscraper in memory of Grenfell victims | Wake...
The group, comprised of 34 people and 2 pets, completed the 3 Peaks challenge and raised £5,352 for the HospiceThe group, comprised of 34 people and 2 pets, completed the 3 Peaks challenge and raised £5,352 for the Hospice
The group, comprised of 34 people and 2 pets, completed the 3 Peaks challenge and raised £5,352 for the Hospice
Gavin's family wanted to show their support and gratitude for the wonderful care they received at the Hospice so decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money in Gavin’s memory.Gavin's family wanted to show their support and gratitude for the wonderful care they received at the Hospice so decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money in Gavin’s memory.
Gavin's family wanted to show their support and gratitude for the wonderful care they received at the Hospice so decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money in Gavin’s memory.
Related topics:Prince of Wales HospiceYorkshire Three Peaks