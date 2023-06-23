Family tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for The Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin Ward

Gavin Ward passed away last year aged just 45 after battling cancer.

During his last days, he was cared for by the hospice, leading to his friends and family wanting to do something in return to show their appreciation.

They took on the mighty challenge of the Yorkshire Three Peaks in his memory and raised an incredible £5,352.

A group of 34 people tackled the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice in memory of Gavin Ward

The group of 34, including two pets, took on the trek and were not put off by the terrible weather and battled through the rain to keep going.

Gavin’s dad, Clive, said: “The care and devotion that Gavin received while he was at the hospice from all the staff, medical, kitchen and housekeeping was unbelievable and we are so proud of being able to raise such a fantastic amount of money.”

Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser, Emma Dunnill said: “The passion and dedication that Gavin’s family and friends have shown through their fundraising is absolutely remarkable.

"By raising such a huge amount, they have been able to fund the equivalent of over one week’s stay in Incare for a patient, helping us continue to be there for more local people and their families.

"It has been a pleasure getting to know and working with the family in Gavin’s memory.”

