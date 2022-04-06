Family's Canadian hike in memory of 'beautiful soul' Liam Foster

Liam Foster has been described as a "beautiful person with an incredible soul."

Liam Foster died by suicide on March 21 last year - just weeks before his 23rd birthday.

A former pupil of Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Kings High School and New College Pontefract, Liam studied studied science (Biology), Information Technology and Heath and Social Care.

Loving to travel, Liam started his adventure in Canada when he was 18.

Liam's mum, Lisa, partner, Neil and Liam’s brother, Jaden and sister, Farran.

Mum, Lisa, said: "He had always enjoyed travelling and visited places such as Cape Verdi, Ireland, Nepal and Amsterdam in his teens.

"He fell in love with Canada and never wanted to leave. When his two year working visa expired, he return with weeks for a six week holiday visa and planned to return again as soon as he was able.

"Liam loved the climate, the freezing cold winters that froze his eyelashes and the amazing scenery and chance to explore in the milder weather.

"He loved photography and captured some of the amazing moments he had on film.

Keen traveller, Liam Foster, died in March last year.

"His plan was to study forestry, travel around the UK, Australia and New Zealand and eventually he wanted to return to work and settle in Canada."

Lisa said it was Liam's wish that his ashes be spread on Old Man Mountain in Jasper, Canada - one of his favourite hiking spots.

"We were initially hoping to complete the hike on the anniversary of Liam’s death but due to the mountain not being accessible during the early months, we plan to complete the climb in August this year," Lisa said.

His little sister Farran, with the support of her family, aims to raise £5,200 to share between two causes very close to the family's hearts.

Lisa said: "Farran will be turning nine just before the trip. She is the smallest in her class at school but makes up for that with her spirit and determination."

Old Man Trail via Roche Bonhomme Route is a 5.2 mile hike, which is why the family have set the goal of £5,200."

The trail they'll be taking features beautiful wild flowers and amazing scenery and is rated as difficult. The hike usually takes experienced climbers around eight hours to complete.

"We are not experienced climbers! There are some pretty serious inclines and this trail has been described by some as brutal."

But their determination comes from their memories of Liam.

"Liam was a beautiful person with an incredible soul," Lisa said.

"He was ridiculously intelligent, witty and had the best sense of humour. He was special beyond compare.

"Liam has always had a love for wildlife, nature and the world around him. He had hopes of working in forestry in the future. He had so many plans and ambitions for the future."

Liam regularly donated to charities, particularly those raising mental health awareness, suicide awareness and support for those bereaved by suicide.

Lisa said: "He regularly donated money to various mental health charities.

"One of Liam's chosen charities was Quinn‘s retreat. For that reason, and because these charities are equally important to us as a family bereaved by suicide, we wish to try and raise £5,200 to be shared between Quinn's retreat and Jordan's Legacy.

Speaking of her intelligent, funny son, Lisa said: "He had a quirky personality, loved a good debate and always had to prove he was right...sometimes with the help of Google to prove a point!

"He was always one to offer help and support to others. When his younger brother was 15 and going through a tough time at school, Liam came over to England to take his brother back to Canada with him for a holiday.

"A number of friends have been in touch to say they would not be where they are now, had it not been for the support and encouragement shown to them by Liam.