Famous faces and family fun day to raise cash for Rob Burrow centre
Fundraisers will be taking to the pitch at a family fun day to raise money to help efforts to build the Rob Burrow MND centre.
Once again, the Kews Burrow Charity FC will be donning their football boots take on on Supporting Charities Celebrity FC on September 18.
The event, which will be held at Hall Green United Football Club on Painthorpe Lane, Wakefield, the day promises to be packed with fun and entertainment for all the family.
Organiser, Darren Powell, said: “We will have bouncy castles, food and drinks, stalls and entertainment for the kids.”There will also be many celebrities taking part in the match, including Jay Kanzel and Joe Warren from Emmerdale.
"We’ll announce more famous faces very soon.”
Entrance into the ground will be just £1 for both adults and children and all money raised will go towards the Rob Burrow fundraising effort to build an Motor Neurone Disease centre in Leeds, through the Leeds Hospitals Charity.
Darren said they are also hoping Rob and his family will be there to support them on the day.
"I’m hoping all the community can come out and show their support once again.
"We’re really looking forward to playing the Supporting Charities FC.
“They are a great side who have also raised a great amount of money for many charities across the country.
“It will be a great day for everyone involved and fingers crossed we can raise lots for the Rob Burrow centre.”
Leeds United and Rhinos fan Darren has arranged a string of charity games, raising more than £100,000 for good causes.