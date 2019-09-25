Fancy a game of Only Fools and Horses Monopoly or Top Trumps?

Do you know someone who would just love this?

Britain’s best-loved sitcom comes to life with this new game as you travel around the board following in the footsteps of Del, Rodney and Uncle Albert.

Top Trumps.

Move from series to series, remembering your favourite episodes: the Trotters offering their services as chandelier cleaners in ‘A Touch of Glass’, Del misjudging the bar in ‘Yuppy Love’ and the boys attempting to sell bottled water as Peckham Spring Water in ‘Mother Nature’s Son’.

Not forgetting their Christmas adventures which saw Del selling pre-blessed goods to a vicar, the boys dressing up as superheroes and inadvertently preventing a robbery on their way to a party, and Peckham’s finest finally making their millions when they discover the 1774 Harrison watch.

The Trotters have had their fair share of highs and lows and welcome you to relive it all.

Featuring six bespoke token playing pieces, you can own it all, trade your way to commercial success and become millionaires!

And if that wasn't enough, how about a game of Only Fools and Horses Top Trumps?

Both are available now on Amazon.co.uk

Only Fools and Horses MONOPOLY - RRP £29.99.

Only Fools and Horses TOP TRUMPS - RRP £4.99.

.