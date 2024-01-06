As Euro 2024 approaches, excitement is building among UK football fans planning to visit Germany for the tournament.

However, post-Brexit travel rules and potential additional costs are crucial considerations for UK travellers.

The travel experts from Football Ticket Pad, delve into the key aspects UK fans need to be aware of to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Passport validity and Visas

Since Brexit, UK passports must meet specific criteria for travel within the Schengen Area, including Germany:

Validity: Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your planned date of return.

Issue Date: Passports older than 10 years, even with validity remaining, might not be accepted.

For stays up to 90 days in a 180-day period, UK citizens do not require visas for tourism, including attending sports events. However, keep an eye on any changes in visa policy as the event draws closer.

ETIAS requirement (expected from 2024)

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is expected to be operational by 2024.

UK citizens may need to apply for this pre-travel authorization, similar to the US ESTA system. The process involves a small fee and is completed online.

Health and travel Insurance

With the UK no longer part of the EU, European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) issued in the UK are not valid.

It's vital to have comprehensive travel insurance that includes health coverage. Failure to have appropriate insurance might result in significant costs if medical care is needed.

Roaming charges and connectivity

Since Brexit, the guarantee of free roaming within the EU no longer applies to UK mobile users. Check with your provider for specific roaming policies and consider purchasing a local SIM card in Germany for cost-effective data and calls.

Driving in Germany

If you plan to drive:

International Driving Permit (IDP): Depending on the type of UK licence you have, you may need an IDP.

Vehicle Insurance: Ensure your vehicle insurance covers travel in Germany.

Emission Stickers: Some German cities require an emissions sticker to drive in certain areas.

Cultural etiquette and local laws

Understanding local customs and laws can help avoid unintentional disrespect or fines:

Recycling Laws: Germany has strict recycling laws. Improper disposal of waste can result in fines.

Public Behaviour: Disorderly behaviour, especially in public spaces, is frowned upon and can attract penalties.

Managing costs and budgeting

Currency Exchange: Remember, Germany uses the Euro. Keep an eye on exchange rates and consider using travel cards to manage currency exchange fees.

Accommodation and Travel: Book NOW, to secure better rates. Consider alternative accommodations like hostels or Airbnb.

Final tips for a hassle-free experience

Emergency Numbers: Familiarise yourself with local emergency contacts. In Germany, 112 is the emergency number.

Language: While many Germans speak English, learning basic German phrases can enhance your experience.

Event Tickets and Local Transport: Ensure your event tickets are booked in advance and research local transport options.

James O’Leary, from Football Ticket Pad said: “While the post-Brexit era has brought changes to travelling from the UK to EU countries like Germany, with adequate preparation and awareness of the new rules and potential costs, UK fans can look forward to an exciting and memorable experience at Euro 2024.