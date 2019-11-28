Fans invited to pay last respects to Castleford Tigers great Dennis Hartley

The funeral of former Castleford and Hunslet great Dennis Hartley will take place today with fans being invited to pay their respects.

Mr Hartley, one of the last survivingmembers of the HUnset side that lost 20-16 to Wigan in the 1965 Challenge Cup final at Wembley, died earlier thismonth, aged 83, after a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

He will be laid to rest at Pontefract Crematorium on Wakefield Road, Pontefract, today at 3pm.

A wake and celebration of his life will be held afterwards at the Roundhill Club, Roundhill Road, Castleford.

Castleford Tigers tweeted this morning, saying that Mr Hartley's funeral procession will be going through their stadium today and any fans wishing to attend and pay their respects are advised to arrive well before 2pm.

Hartley began his career with Doncaster before signing for Hunslet in January, 1961.

After five years at Parkside he moved to Castleford in September 1966 for a £4,750 fee. He went on to win back-to-back Challenge Cup medals in 1969 and 1970. He was also a member of the Great Britain team that won the Ashes, in Australia, in 1970, a feat the Lions have not achieved since.

Hartley was a try scorer in the decisive 21-17 third Test triumph and was later named in both Hunslet’s and Castleford’s Hall of Fame

Only six members of Hunslet’s 17-man squad for the 1965 Challenge Cup final still survive.