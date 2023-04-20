Fans of comedian Paul O'Grady lined his funeral procession accompanied by their rescue dogs

The beloved star - who shot to fame in the 1990s with his drag persona Lily Savage - passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" on March 28. (SWNS)

The beloved star - who shot to fame in the 1990s with his drag persona Lily Savage - passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" on March 28.

Mourners showed their love for the Liverpool-born TV personality as the funeral cortege passed through the village of Aldington in Kent today.

Andre Portasio, Mr O’Grady’s husband, invited residents of the village where he lived for many years to pay their respects as Paul made his final journey.

Mourners showed their love for the Liverpool-born TV personality as the funeral cortege passed through the village of Aldington in Kent today. SWNS

The 67-year-old was laid to rest today with a private service featuring a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and an appearance from the Salvation Army Band.

Mr O’Grady, who rose to fame as his platinum wig-wearing drag queen alter ego before going on to host a string of TV and radio shows.

This afternoon, the procession leading to the private service carried Mr O’Grady’s coffin through Aldington as mourners gathered along the streets to pay their respects.

Among those watching were Sarah Kelly and Katie Sharpe, who said: “He always made us laugh and we used to love For The Love of Dogs.

Residents were invited to the procession. SWNS

“He was just a really nice, kind, friendly, happy man who just made us laugh.”

The pair threw their roses on top of the hearse as it went past.

It comes after his husband posted in local Facebook groups inviting the village school and community to line the streets to mourn the comedian, expressing his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of his partner’s death.

Born in Birkenhead on the Wirral, Merseyside, Paul O’Grady later adopted Kent as his home for more than 20 years ago, with his husband writing: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community.

In the aftermath of his shock death, the RSPCA paid tribute to his "tireless campaigning" and love of animals.SWNS

“We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

Residents were invited to stand on the procession between 2.10pm and 2.45pm, although Mr Portasio, who married Paulin a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017, asked people to “respect the villagers and the local area”.

The Salvation Army Band played during the private service, that also featured a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, in a special nod to O’Grady who became an ambassador for the animal charity in 2012 and rehomed five dogs while filming his multiple award-winning ITV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Following his death, Battersea set up a “tribute fund” which has raised more than £270,000 for the charity.

In the aftermath of his shock death, the RSPCA paid tribute to his "tireless campaigning" and love of animals.

Mr O’Grady rehomed a lamb called Winston from the animal charity after he was found dumped in a wheelie bin in Manchester in 2011.

In a video released by the charity today, Winston could be seen settling to his new surroundings at the TV star's home.