Farmer Copley’s has been named as the most Instagrammable in the country for pumpkin pics.

As the spooky season of Halloween looms, families and pumpkin lovers are looking for the best place to pumpkin pick this year with searches for ‘pumpkin patches near me’ up by 560% in the past month.

With this in mind, Parkdean Resorts have revealed the Top 10 pumpkin patches in 2022 according to Instagram.

The data was gathered by searching pumpkin patches across the country and analysing the number of posts each patch had received.

Known as the largest pumpkin festival in the UK, it is no surprise that Farmer Copley’s comes out on top for pumpkin picking in the UK.

With over 37,000 featured posts on Instagram, it is home to over 200,000 pumpkins of over 30 different varieties.

There are plenty of different activities to enjoy other than pumpkin picking including live music and magic shows.

To find out more, visit their website at www.farmercopleys.co.uk

