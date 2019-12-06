Featherstone charity receive donation of over £5000 to improve men's health

The Featherstone Rovers Foundation has received a Big Co-op payout to fund their project to improve men's mental and physical well being in the Five Towns.

The money will go towards the charity’s men’s health project at the LD Nutrition Stadium in Featherstone.

According to the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) for Wakefield, 1 in 3 adults who have routine occupations or are long term unemployed are more likely to be inactive.

For mental health, the percentage of people with a diagnosis of depression recorded is significantly higher for people living in Featherstone than the national average for England.

Amy Hardman, Head of community development, said: “The project is focused on being multi-sports which eases new members back into physical activity with fun games that can be adapted to suit all ages and abilities.

“The sessions are run by one of our first team players Jack Bussey who is also a qualified coach and personal trainer to provide a fun and enjoyable way to exercise.

“Many of the members from our pilot project have been inactive for some time due to all different factors including work commitments and shift work to having injuries.

“The project was also designed to give people the confidence to get back to exercise for some who may have been out of work for a long time and become a ‘social’ group for lots of laughs.

"We offer this project to support any men from the local are who want to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

The Rovers foundation have been working with the Co-op store in Ackworth to promote their cause which was to raise funds to run the project at the LD Nutrition Stadium in Featherstone.

The store run a community initiative where staff can choose some local causes to support through selling carrier bags and 1% of everything they spend in store.

Amy Hardman said “It has been great working with the Co-op for the past year.

“We can’t thank them enough for the support they have given us this year not only with the grant but the staff for allowing us to come into the store to promote our cause.”

See the Featherstone Rovers Foundation website for more details