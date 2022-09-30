Featherstone Flyers u10s kick off the season with new kit

Featherstone Flyers, who play in the Garforth Bielsa League, were given £700 for their new kit from NAC Appliances, which looks to have brought them luck as they have so far had two wins out of two games.

Coach Chris Laing said: “It’s out first season as a single team, so we’ve plenty of really great local kids from in and around Featherstone.

“They work super hard and each and every one of them improves week on week.

Featherstone Flyers U10s

"The kids and coaches do the fun part, but the unsung heroes are the parents who come and support us week in, week out, whatever the weather at Featherstone Sports Complex.Super football fans, the team visited Manchester City pre-season, to see the training facilities – and it was an extra special day for player Joshua Powell who got the opportunity to meet first team player, Aymeric Laporte.

Chris said: “It was a great day out, especially for Josh!”

He added: “We’re very grateful to the owners of NAC Appliances, Adrian and Amanda Welke, for their sponsorship.

“We’re a team who tries our best and we’re really excited about this season.”

