Featherstone man publishes new book on Britain’s most famous UFO case - The Rendlesham Forest Incident

Gary Heseltine, who recently moved into the area, has just released a major new book called, ‘NON-HUMAN’, which tells the hugely complicated story of Britain’s most famous case, The Rendlesham Forest Incident.

The case involved a series of bizarre UFO incidents that took place in Rendlesham Forest, and close to the twin USAF strike bases of RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge, Suffolk, that occurred in late December 1980.

It is considered by many to be the second most famous UFO case in history, after the alleged Roswell UFO crash and retrieval in July 1947.

With over five years of research, and three years in the writing, Gary has examined virtually everything ever published and filmed about the case, and in the process has discovered a wealth of new material, including new military witness testimony.

Gary is a former police detective/UFO investigator and researcher, editor of UFO Truth Magazine (an online ezine), who has used his Advanced police interviewing skills to re-investigate the case.

The book highlights 17 separate UFO related incidents, that occurred over three and possibly four consecutive nights of activity, including beams fired into the nuclear Weapons Storage Area at RAF Bentwaters.

Gary also makes the case, that both the military and governments of the UK and the US, have downplayed the true significance of the case.

Non-Human lays out the best evidence for the public to see collectively for the very first time.