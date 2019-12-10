Featherstone Rovers devastated at loss of international Natalie Harrowell, 29

Featherstone Rovers say they have been left are devastated by the death of Natalie Harrowell, a key member of the club’s Women’s team.

Natalie, 29, was one of the longest-serving players in the team, and a leader both on and off the field, winning the club’s Woman of Steel award in 2019.

She represented England with huge pride, and was determined to add to her three international caps in the future.

Natalie remained a devoted Hull FC supporter, but as a player the club said she was 'Featherstone through and through',and that she had turned down many opportunities to play at other clubs.

They also said she was very passionate about Women’s Rugby League and growing the sport, especially getting more young girls involved having recently taken on a development role at Wakefield Trinity.

In a statement the club said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Natalie’s young daughter Olivia and the rest of her family at this sad time."

Ralph Rimmer, the Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, added: “This is tragic news, and I know all involved in Rugby League will join me in sending their deepest sympathy to Natalie’s family, friends and team-mates.

“She was part of a group of players who made history when Featherstone played Bradford in the first Women’s Super League Grand Final in 2017, and the three England caps she earned during an era of huge progress for Women’s Rugby League are an indication of the respect in which she was held by team-mates and opponents alike.”