They boarded a fully accessible 12 person canal boat called Safe Anchor Lady for their voyage to Cooper Bridge River Pontoon.

On the two-and-a-half hour journey the group enjoyed the stunning scenery, wildlife spotting including a Heron, helped the volunteers navigate the boat through a lock.

Before their return back to base the group enjoyed a picnic and refreshments and some even got to have a go at steering the boat along the canal.

Members of The Feel Good in Featherstone Coffee Morning took a trip to the Safe Anchor Trust at Shepley Bridge Marina in Mirfield.

Rebecca Beetham, project Lead for the group said: “It was a fantastic day, everyone got to relax and really enjoy the trip.

"We would like to Thank the Safe Anchor Trust for looking after us and also Live Well Wakefield for enabling this project to continue to run.”

The Feel Good in Featherstone Coffee Morning is funded by Live Well Wakefield who are the social prescribing group for Wakefield who help people identify non clinical ways of improving their health and wellbeing.

The project initially started after Covid-19 to help isolated people reconnect with the local community and due to the success of the project funding has been secured for a second year of delivery.

The sessions take place on a Monday from the Foundry facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone from 10.30am until 12pm and is open for anyone who may be feeling lonely or isolated to join.