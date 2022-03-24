Featherstone Rovers' Jesse Sene-Lafeo takes over Pontefract pub

Featherstone Rovers player Jesse Sene-Lefao who has taken over the Nevison Leap pub in Pontefract.

He has already invested a great deal of his own money into the business and has embarked on an ambitious programme of refurbishment to make it a hub of the local community.

Samoa international Jesse, aged 32, now plays for Featherstone Rovers after spending the past five years with Castleford Tigers.

He said: “Taking on the pub all started off with my personal development. I wanted to challenge myself. I obviously can’t play rugby forever”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse already owns Try-line a successful property business with former Samoa team-mate Quentin Laulu-Togagae but he says the Nevison Leap just ‘fell into his lap’.

“I can really resonate with the community here,” he added. “They are very close-knit and are proud of their history.”

Jesse researched the name of the pub and was intrigued to learn it was named after a notorious 17th century highwayman William Nevison.

Nevison is reputed to have made a spectacular leap across a deep cutting on his horse ,which is now across Ferrybridge Road, while being pursued by constables to make his escape.

Jesse said: “The first day I stepped foot into the pub I met a lot of locals. And, for some reason they knew I was going to take the pub on before I even said yes. This is the only pub around this area and I feel I can add value to the community.”

The function room has been refurbished and this week new decking is being installed at the front of the pub.

He added: “We are going to put in a new playground for the children next so that families can come in the summer and I’d like to organise a homework club dring the week as well.

“It’s good that customers are coming in saying they think we are doing a good job.