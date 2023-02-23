Mayor Coun Jack Hutsby officially launches the new look Featherstone Uniform Bank alongside Hayley Millward, Maureen Tennant-King, Alison Gascoyne and Jane Haigh.

Featherstone Uniform Bank, which opened in September 2020 during the first year of the Covid pandemic, is now operating out of a cabin set up on the grounds of Saint Thomas Church.

The unit has been painted, decorated and had its lighting and other essentials set up by members of the community, who have all rallied round to get the site up and running, having recognised the vital work the service provides.

And after all the hard work to get the new centre ready to go, it was officially opened by the Mayor of Featherstone, Coun Jack Hutsby.

Featherstone mayor Jack Hutsby officially unveils the new premises for the Featherstone Uniform Bank.

Hayley Millward, who is part of the group that runs the Uniform Bank, said that she felt the work done to create the cabin was ‘Featherstone united’.

"The community has really come together for this. We’re here to help people in the community with the cost of living crisis, as well as the environment through recycling uniforms,” she said.

The bank, which previously operated inside St Thomas’ Church hall each Monday, is run by a group of residents who are trying to support individuals and families through difficult times as heating and energy prices rocket and the cost of food and essential items goes up.

The uniform bank also puts on other community events and held a “Secret Santa” over the Christmas holidays.

"We want families to know that we’re open now and here to help,” added Hayley.

The bank is open and accessible every Monday from 6pm to 7pm

