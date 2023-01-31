The National Coal Mining Museum, in Overton, is looking to add to its 65-person volunteer team a variety front-facing and behind-the-scenes roles.

Staff are on the hunt for ‘greeters, explainers, demonstrators, inspirers and creators’, all of which require no experience of mining or museum as training is provided for each job.

Greeters are the friendly faces showcasing what the museum has to offer above ground including the galleries, colliery buildings, pony discovery centre and nature trail.

Volunteer Ian Guest shows the new Pumping interactve he has made to staff at the National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield

They also help the museum discover more about their visitors through visitor research.

Explainers share the story of mining through hands-on activities while Demonstrators show how exhibits work and deliver prepared talks and tours at the weekends.

Inspirers work with the youngest visitors. The museum needs warm, encouraging folk with the confidence and enthusiasm to inspire imaginative ‘family’ play at their Thursday morning sessions for under-5s.

Creators use their practical skills, from woodwork to computer programming, to enhance the museum experience. This role can be either on-site or remote with regular project meetings to share creative thoughts and ideas.

Wakefield's National Coal Mining Museum for England is looking for people to join its team of volunteers.

Ian Guest is a ‘creator’, using his technical know-how to develop displays that show the impact of mechanics on the mining process.

He said: “I wanted a hands-on role that put my mind to the test and I’ve been able to use my background in electronics, electrics and computing and taught myself to design and print in 3D.

"I’ve been made to feel really welcome and developed new skills. I’m proud to be part of this place that keeps the stories of mining alive.”

Susan Marsden became a greeter last August.

National Coal Mining Museum volunteer Alan helps explore the mining history of visitors' homes in the galleries.

She said: “I wanted to do something different after I retired. I’ve met so many lovely people and learned about the industry where my grandfather worked. We used to visit the museum as a family, it’s a special place and I love being a part of it.”

The museum’s next volunteer open day is Thursday February 2.