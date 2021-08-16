The recognisable power station has towered over the towns of Ferrybridge and Knottingley for more than 50 years, and is largely considered a local landmark.

Ferrybridge C, as the site is officially known, opened in 1966. It closed in 2016, and demolition work began in December 2018.

This is everything you need to know about the latest demolition at Ferrybridge Power Station. Crowds are pictured at the demolition of the first cooling tower in July 2019.

Major demolition work began the following year, with one cooling tower removed in July.

In October 2019, thousands of people gathered to watch the main blowdown, which saw four of the remaining cooling towers crumble to the ground in one spectacular event.

But further demolition has now been announced at the site, with more of the recognisable site set to be reduced to dust.

This is everything you need to know about the latest demolition at Ferrybridge Power Station.

A huge blowdown event has been planned at Ferrybridge Power Station this weekend, with more of the historic site set to be demolished. The site is pictured in 2019, before the previous demolition events.

What is being demolished and when will it happen?

Ferrybridge's most recognisable feature was undoubtedly the eight concrete cooling towers which, at 375ft tall, were visible for miles around.

Three of these remain standing - and you may be relieved to hear that there are currently no plans for their demolition.

Instead, this week's demolition event will centre on the two chimney stacks and main boiler house in the centre of the site.

Instead, this week's demolition event will centre on the two chimney stacks and main boiler house in the centre of the site. The boiler and chimneys are pictured on the right in this aerial photo from 1998.

The big event will take place after 9.30am on Sunday, August 22, with an exact time to be confirmed closer to the day.

How will the blowdown impact me?

As with the previous events, SSE have taken precautions to keep local residents and drivers safe during the blowdown.

Homes will be evacuated, roads closed and planes and drones banned from flying over as the demolition gets underway.

Those affected will have already been contacted by SSE, but it is understood that the exclusion zone, which will be evacuated for safety, will include homes on Kirkhaw Lane, Stranglands Lane and a number of properties within the immediate vicinity of the site.

Marshals will also be in place to enforce a number of road closures ahead of the blowdown.

A portion of Stranglands Lane, between Kirkhaw Lane and the A1(M) motorway underpass, will be temporarily closed from 8am, reopening as soon as practicable after the event.

A rolling road closure will be in place on the A162 and M62 motorways for a period of approximately 15 minutes.

Additionally, a strict no fly zone will be in place, extending to one mile from the site boundary. This means that no unauthorised flights, including drones, will be allowed use the airspace around the site.

Can I watch the blowdown?

No official public viewing area has been allocated for the demolition event, although local residents within the exclusion zone will be able to access facilities in designated areas.

However, Ferrybridge Power Station can be seen for several miles around, and it is expected that people will gather in some areas to watch the event.

The Met Office is currently forecasting cloud and patches of sunshine for Sunday morning, which would ensure visibility from a number of vantage points.