Sarah Booth said that a festive tradition in her family is to watch “It’s A Wonderful Life” every year on Christmas Eve, and that they view the film as “a classic”, while Abi Taylor watches “A Unicorn for Christmas”, explaining; “We found it on Channel 5 last year and recorded it and we can't wait to watch it again this year!”.

Abi Owls, however goes more left-field with her selections, saying that she watches “Scrooged, Zulu, A Nightmare Before Christmas and The Gruffalo”, while Vicky Lacey chose more traditionally with “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation and Home Alone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others also chose more traditionally, with Kat Fernie picking “Frozen, Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and Claire Louise who suggested “A Christmas Carol – but the Disney and Jim Carrey version”.

A scene from the Christmas classic film It's A Wonderful Life

Away from films, Kizzy Hughes says she’ll be watching David Tennant’s return to TV’s “Doctor Who” – which many people can relate to due to the popularity of the Christmas specials put out by the BBC most years.

And a more divisive festive film pick – Kat Potter says “We watch Die Hard – It isn’t Christmas until I've seen Hans Gruber plummet from the Nakatomi building!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you agree that Die Hard is a Christmas film? What do you watch over the festive period? Head to the Wakefield Express Facebook page and let us know!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Characters from the Disney hit movie Frozen

Home Alone is a festive film that is still enjoyed to this day

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of the more popular Christmas films

Is Die Hard a Christmas film? it's the age old question!

Advertisement Hide Ad

1951: Scottish actor Alastair Sim (1900 - 1976) plays the title role in the film 'Scrooge' (aka 'A Christmas Carol') Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images