Festive Films: What people in Wakefield and Pontefract are planning to watch this Christmas
With Christmas approaching, readers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have shared with us what films and shows they plan to watch throughout the festive period
Sarah Booth said that a festive tradition in her family is to watch “It’s A Wonderful Life” every year on Christmas Eve, and that they view the film as “a classic”, while Abi Taylor watches “A Unicorn for Christmas”, explaining; “We found it on Channel 5 last year and recorded it and we can't wait to watch it again this year!”.
Abi Owls, however goes more left-field with her selections, saying that she watches “Scrooged, Zulu, A Nightmare Before Christmas and The Gruffalo”, while Vicky Lacey chose more traditionally with “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation and Home Alone”.
Others also chose more traditionally, with Kat Fernie picking “Frozen, Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and Claire Louise who suggested “A Christmas Carol – but the Disney and Jim Carrey version”.
Away from films, Kizzy Hughes says she’ll be watching David Tennant’s return to TV’s “Doctor Who” – which many people can relate to due to the popularity of the Christmas specials put out by the BBC most years.
And a more divisive festive film pick – Kat Potter says “We watch Die Hard – It isn’t Christmas until I've seen Hans Gruber plummet from the Nakatomi building!”
Do you agree that Die Hard is a Christmas film? What do you watch over the festive period? Head to the Wakefield Express Facebook page and let us know!