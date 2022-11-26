News you can trust since 1852
Festive Films: What people in Wakefield and Pontefract are planning to watch this Christmas

With Christmas approaching, readers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have shared with us what films and shows they plan to watch throughout the festive period

By Daniel Camenzuli
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sarah Booth said that a festive tradition in her family is to watch “It’s A Wonderful Life” every year on Christmas Eve, and that they view the film as “a classic”, while Abi Taylor watches “A Unicorn for Christmas”, explaining; “We found it on Channel 5 last year and recorded it and we can't wait to watch it again this year!”.

Abi Owls, however goes more left-field with her selections, saying that she watches “Scrooged, Zulu, A Nightmare Before Christmas and The Gruffalo”, while Vicky Lacey chose more traditionally with “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation and Home Alone”.

Others also chose more traditionally, with Kat Fernie picking “Frozen, Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and Claire Louise who suggested “A Christmas Carol – but the Disney and Jim Carrey version”.

A scene from the Christmas classic film It's A Wonderful Life

Away from films, Kizzy Hughes says she’ll be watching David Tennant’s return to TV’s “Doctor Who” – which many people can relate to due to the popularity of the Christmas specials put out by the BBC most years.

And a more divisive festive film pick – Kat Potter says “We watch Die Hard – It isn’t Christmas until I've seen Hans Gruber plummet from the Nakatomi building!”

Do you agree that Die Hard is a Christmas film? What do you watch over the festive period? Head to the Wakefield Express Facebook page and let us know!

Characters from the Disney hit movie Frozen
Home Alone is a festive film that is still enjoyed to this day
National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of the more popular Christmas films
Is Die Hard a Christmas film? it's the age old question!
1951: Scottish actor Alastair Sim (1900 - 1976) plays the title role in the film 'Scrooge' (aka 'A Christmas Carol') Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Michael Caine in Zulu. One of the more unusual choices from people in Pontefract for a film to watch at Christmas
