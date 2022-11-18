Festive fun planned for Silkwood Farm Christmas Market
The festive season is upon us and Silkwood Farm in Ossett is making sure December starts with a glittering day of fun for all the family.
By Leanne Clarke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
On Friday, December 2 from 4pm-8pm, there will be a bouncy castle, swing boats, hook-a-duck, tin can alley striker, sweets, cakes, doughnuts...the list is endless!
While browsing the many kids and craft stalls, visitors might even spot Santa Claus himself walking around the car park.
And it’s all to help raise as much money as they can for Macmillan Cancer Support.