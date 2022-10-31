Festive winter wonderland market, Santa's Grotto and illuminations set for Wakefield's Light Up Festival 2022

From November 18 to 20, the city welcomes visitors to discover the city in a whole new light during its inaugural Light Up trail.

The centrepiece of the festival is Futures, by Lucid Creates, a stunning installation which will lead visitors along a 50m walkway of optical illusions, moving light and mesmerising sound.

The trail will also feature Spin Me A Yarn, by Studio Vertigo, a giant illuminated ball of yarn located at the Art House, a series of intricate light-based artworks by artist Tracey Meek shining a light on Westgate’s rich heritage, as well as an array of impressive light pieces throughout the city centre.

Wakefield is set to Light Up for the festive season with a number of events taking place across the district.

For the first time, the cathedral precinct will also host a winter wonderland festive market with over 20 chalets and a cosy tipi bar with live entertainment.

For those looking for family friendly activities, event partners Wakefield Cathedral, Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre will be hosting a programme of festive fun including face painting, street entertainment, a Santa’s Grotto and children’s creative workshops.

Light Up is also heading to Pontefract Castle for two days of festive cheer on November 25 and 26, including a tipi bar and a whole host of family activities.

An experience like no other can be expected for visitors as the grounds are illuminated and Futures, by Lucid Creates, is welcomed to the castle to create an immersive experience of light, sound and illusions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magic continues throughout the month so save the date now:

*Wednesday, November 16: South Elmsall Light Up

*Friday, November 18-20 18 – Sunday 20 November: Wakefield City Centre Light Up

*Tuesday 22 November: Castleford Light Up

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Wednesday 23 November: Knottingley Light Up

*Friday 25 – Sunday 27 November: National Coal Mining Museum Illumine

*Friday 25 – Saturday 26 November: Pontefract Castle Light Up

*Saturday 26 – Sunday 27 Nov & Saturday 3 – Sunday 4 Dec: The Hepworth Wakefield Light Up

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Sunday, November 27: Pontefract (town centre) Light Up

Cllr Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re incredibly excited for this year’s Light Up festival, which is bigger and better than ever before.

“There are events and activities taking place right across the district, and there really is something for everyone to enjoy, so take a look and get the date in your diary.”

Light Up continues throughout the district in November including Santa Underground returning to his magical grotto 140 metres below the surface from 25 –27 November at the National Coal Mining Museum. Part of their Light Up IlluMine event, the museum will also host a brass band, lantern making workshops and Christmas fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad