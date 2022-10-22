Authorities in Qatar said they would be setting up “Sober zones” where supporters who had consumed too much alcohol fans will be taken to keep themselves and others safe”, as well as confirming the sale of alcohol in certain areas was permitted at certain times, but that alcohol wouldn’t be sold inside stadiums.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the organising team delivering the competition for Qatar, also confirmed that the strict Middle Eastern nation would take “no action” against members of the LGBT+ community that attended the tournament, or people bringing rainbow flags/other LGBT symbols, as long as they respect rules and are aware of traditions – even going as far to say that “everybody is welcome here and everybody will feel safe”.

There have been concerns raised ahead of the World Cup finals, which kick off in November, relating to the rights and treatment of workers as well, with allegations of human rights abusing surrounding the building of the stadium, with Al Khater commenting on suggested action from countries attending the tournament was “press speculation”.

Footballers with England's men's team pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26. The Three Lions will be heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar in November 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

With fans from all around the world attending or watching from home, local residents and football supporters in Pontefract and Wakefield have weighed in with their opinions on the tournament being held in Qatar and Qatar as a whole.

One resident said that if people have a problem with the rules, they should just “buy a crate of beer and watch it from home”, whereas another said that “the pubs (in the UK) would look after you so no need to go!”.

Simon Hall, said: “Go to their country, play by their rules. It’s as simple as that”, and Jane Blackburn echoed that sentiment by saying: “When in Rome – if you visit another country you should abide by their rules”.

What do you think about the World Cup being held in Qatar and the rules they have implemented?

