Fifteen-year-old Precious Ukegbu, a year 11 student at Outwood Academy Freeston, Normanton, has ranked 32nd out of more than 193,000 students in a global language contest.

The competition was open worldwide, with students from 52 countries taking part.

Languagenut, the organisation that runs the competition, is a digital learning resource available to primary and secondary schools where students can access activities from educational games to exam style questions.

Students earn points every time they complete an activity, and these points are used for the competition ranking.

Precious, who is currently studying GCSE Spanish, participated in the competition entirely in her free time, dedicating hours to the learning platform.

Speaking of her incredible ranking she said: "I’m amazed at what I have managed to achieve and glad that all that hard work was

worthwhile in the end.”

Nicola Fernandez, Head of Modern Foreign Languages at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “Language learning goes beyond simply translating words; it facilitates long lasting international relationships leading to an appreciation for each other’s cultures and values.

“Our appreciation for language learning only increases as we move into adulthood and become more curious about the variety of people with whom we cohabit this world.