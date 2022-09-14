The group, one of Wakefield’s longest running amateur dramatics societies, will take to the stage with the classic, Brassed Off, by Paul Allen featuring Horbury Victoria Brass band.

The cast is set to take the audience on a nostalgic journey back to the mid 1990s.

Told through the eyes of Shane, he tells the audience the struggles affecting the small Yorkshire mining community of Grimley that is fighting to maintain dignity and hope when it had its heart ripped out by the Government pit closures of the 1980s.

Wakefield Little theatre is set to put on a production of Paul Allen's classic Brassed off with Horbury Victoria will Brass band.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a story of triumph, music and human spirit over hardship and despondency.

Rebecca Firth, a volunteer at Wakefield Little Theatre, which was established in 1948, said: “This is our first big production as a society post-Covid.

“It was an exceedingly challenging time financially and economically for the world which saw the closure of many businesses and the sudden standstill within the entertainment industry.

“It is a very dark period in which Brassed Off draws poignant parallels between the past and present.

It will hit the stage at Theatre Royal Wakefield later this month.

“The play is directed by Sheila Priest, and in memory of her late husband and one of the original founding members of Wakefield Little Theatre, Keith Priest.

“Keith played Danny in our debut production of Brassed Off in 2006 and later went on to direct the show in 2015.”

The production runs from Wednesday September 28 to Saturday October 1, 2022.