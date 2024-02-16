Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior councillors agreed to purchase two town centre properties to prevent the major schemes from stalling.

Castleford was awarded £24m from the government’s Town Deal programme in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council is required to meet the government’s deadline for completing the work by 2026.

The council’s cabinet members gave the go-ahead to officers’ recommendations to purchase two final properties, on Sagar Street and Bridge Street. Demolition work is expected to start in autumn this year.

The authority has already acquired six properties in order keep the projects on track.

Negotiations with land and property owners in the Castleford have been ongoing for almost three years.

The council’s cabinet members gave the go-ahead to officers’ recommendations to purchase two final properties, on Sagar Street and Bridge Street.

Demolition work is expected to start in autumn this year.

Bridge Street, Castleford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report said the programme will have a “transformational impact” on the town.

It adds: “Approving the acquisitions allows officers to complete the final purchases required by the programme and for focus to move fully to the delivery phase within the short timescales available.”

The council has so far received £9.6m in instalments from the government.

A “significant proportion” of that sum has not yet been spent due to “challenges” faced over the acquisitions.

Sagar Street, Castleford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the ownership of these buildings is not secured, the Town Deal programme, and wider project delivery in Castleford, is jeopardised,” the report adds.

Regeneration plans include the Castleford Riverside Project, where the historic Queen’s Mill is being restored.

Work will also be done to create more green space close to the River Aire and to showcase the Roman bathhouse located nearby.