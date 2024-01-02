Final Wakefield planning applications of the year
The following were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning Monday, December 11 and Monday, December 18.
673 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: 1.5-storey side extension to the north and south side elevations of the dwelling
Milton House, Howard Street, Ossett, WF5 9LL: Single-storey extension to rear
140 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EE: Bay window extension
The Bungalow, Wintersett Lane, Wintersett, WF4 2EB: Removal of condition (no commercial equestrian use) to allow for the applicant to provide horse riding lessons
Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield: Change of use of ground floor of public house to residential
87 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JE: Proposed entrance gates and a boundary wall/fence (part retrospective)
6 South Parade, Wakefield, WF1 1LR: Change of use from offices to dwelling house and elevational alterations and listed building consent for external and internal alterations in association with a change of use from offices to dwelling house
Suite F3 Suites 1 To 10, Headway Business Park, Wakefield, WF2 7AZ: Use as office for private hire vehicle business
12 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Non-material amendment to retain existing garage doors
Fairacre, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: Creation of new access
3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Proposed Single-storey extension to side and rear
Water Treatment Works, Clough Lane, Dewsbury, WF12 8LL: Installation of a control building that will contain a motor control centre kiosk
Goosehill Cottage, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Extensions and outbuilding
18 Woodlands Crescent,, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Single-storey extension to rear
637 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Change in roof design from hipped to gabled to facilitate a first floor, two flat roof dormers to the rear, use of render to the gabled ends, addition roof lights to the front
71 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Replacement garage
10 Arden Court, Horbury, WF4 5AH: Proposed extension to rear to include utility room, office space and additional storage/garage space. Reworking of rear elevation to include 4m opening at first floor with 2m balcony on rear
St Helens Church, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EJ: proposed outbuilding/shed to the north east side of the church
29 Wentworth Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LH: Part single-storey extension
108 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HS: Resubmission of proposed single-storey rear extension connecting the existing outbuilding/summer room to the existing dwelling and gable wall raised on the outbuilding to form a parapet with stone copings to facilitate connection
Pear Tree Cottage, Finkle Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LA: Internal alterations to convert part of living accommodation to vehicle storage, alterations to front elevation to replace window with garage door, alterations to rear elevation to replace one window with two windows (works within a conservation area)
21 Princes Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SP: Single-storey link extension to rear and partial garage conversion
11 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Internally illuminated signage scheme
Calder View House, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7UA: Construction of external diesel backup generator and diesel storage tank and associated hardstanding and boundary screen. Installation of additional roof plant and alterations to openings