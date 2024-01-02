These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning Monday, December 11 and Monday, December 18.

673 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: 1.5-storey side extension to the north and south side elevations of the dwelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton House, Howard Street, Ossett, WF5 9LL: Single-storey extension to rear

Stock image

140 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EE: Bay window extension

The Bungalow, Wintersett Lane, Wintersett, WF4 2EB: Removal of condition (no commercial equestrian use) to allow for the applicant to provide horse riding lessons

Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield: Change of use of ground floor of public house to residential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

87 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JE: Proposed entrance gates and a boundary wall/fence (part retrospective)

6 South Parade, Wakefield, WF1 1LR: Change of use from offices to dwelling house and elevational alterations and listed building consent for external and internal alterations in association with a change of use from offices to dwelling house

Suite F3 Suites 1 To 10, Headway Business Park, Wakefield, WF2 7AZ: Use as office for private hire vehicle business

12 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Non-material amendment to retain existing garage doors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairacre, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: Creation of new access

3 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Proposed Single-storey extension to side and rear

Water Treatment Works, Clough Lane, Dewsbury, WF12 8LL: Installation of a control building that will contain a motor control centre kiosk

Goosehill Cottage, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Extensions and outbuilding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Woodlands Crescent,, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Single-storey extension to rear

637 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Change in roof design from hipped to gabled to facilitate a first floor, two flat roof dormers to the rear, use of render to the gabled ends, addition roof lights to the front

71 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Replacement garage

10 Arden Court, Horbury, WF4 5AH: Proposed extension to rear to include utility room, office space and additional storage/garage space. Reworking of rear elevation to include 4m opening at first floor with 2m balcony on rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens Church, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EJ: proposed outbuilding/shed to the north east side of the church

29 Wentworth Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LH: Part single-storey extension

108 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HS: Resubmission of proposed single-storey rear extension connecting the existing outbuilding/summer room to the existing dwelling and gable wall raised on the outbuilding to form a parapet with stone copings to facilitate connection

Pear Tree Cottage, Finkle Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LA: Internal alterations to convert part of living accommodation to vehicle storage, alterations to front elevation to replace window with garage door, alterations to rear elevation to replace one window with two windows (works within a conservation area)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 Princes Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SP: Single-storey link extension to rear and partial garage conversion

11 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Internally illuminated signage scheme