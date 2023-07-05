The reading for pleasure programme helps to keep children’s habits alive during the summer holiday, when their reading can dip if they don’t have regular access to books.

The challenge is for children, aged between four and 11-years-old. They are asked to read any six library books across the holidays to earn prizes, a certificate and a special medal.

Running throughout the summer holidays, children can sign up free at any district library where they can borrow books, attend events and collect free incentives and rewards.

Councillor Michelle Collins with children at Pontefract Library.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Our libraries are once again offering everyone a summer of free family fun and I’d encourage all families to get down to their local library, where there are no fines and they can join with no ID, and get involved.

“This year the theme is about keeping active and there’s no better time than now to support your child’s reading attainment and give them positive, fun activities to occupy them through the summer holidays.”

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge sees characters brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer.

The characters encourage children to navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free incentives including stickers. This gives young people opportunities to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

Wakefield Library.

A list of the district’s libraries can be found here: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries-and-local-history/your-local-library/wakefield-library.