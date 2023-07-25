Grants of between £5,000 and £50,000 will be available to voluntary and community groups and social enterprise organisations to help reduce carbon emissions and make neighbourhoods greener, cleaner and healthier.

Wakefield Council is working with the Mayor of West Yorkshire and Nova Wakefield District – the support agency for voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations – to manage the grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are already seeing the effects of climate change and we have no time to waste.

Voluntary and community groups and social enterprise organisations will be able to apply for grants of between £5,000 and £50,000 to reduce carbon emissions in Wakefield.

“We know that we need to work together to meet the ambitious carbon reduction targets we have set, both for the Council and the district.

“These grants will help to support our local communities to reduce their carbon emissions, making vital changes that they might have struggled to afford before.

“This will help to improve the quality of life for everyone - cleaner air, healthier people and buildings that are warmer and cheaper to run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will be awarded to projects that protect nature and biodiversity, help more people to walk, cycle and use public transport, help make buildings more energy efficient, and support renewable energy production.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Tackling inequalities caused by the climate and cost of living crisis in our society is vital and these grants will make a positive difference on people’s lives.

“We’re stepping in at a difficult time where people have lost faith in the Prime Minister and the government’s commitment to tackle these crises.

“We’re giving our communities opportunities to act and implement essential projects that will cut emissions in their neighbourhoods instead of having them imposed by politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In West Yorkshire, we’re working to transition to a net zero economy by 2038 and we’re committed to working with our partners to be a greener and vibrant region.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

The scheme is open until December 2024 and is being funded from the Mayor’s £40m to tackle the climate and environment emergency.