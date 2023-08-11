Homeowners are being given the opportunity to make their properties warmer, more energy efficient and save money on their bills, at no cost to them.

Wakefield Council has £1.5million to spend on installing a variety of measures in homes that are eligible under the Home Upgrade Grant scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free insulation, air source heat pumps or other forms of electric heating are available, along with energy efficient light bulbs and solar panels.

Eligible homeowners in Wakefield will be able to apply for a grant to improve the energy efficiency of their home.

Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “This scheme is good for the environment and people’s homes.

"We can offer improvements that tackle fuel poverty and raise standards, with better air quality and lower carbon footprints.

“Our team will support residents throughout the process, from help in filling out application forms to a comprehensive survey to find out what work is needed on an eligible property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify for the scheme, residents must meet all of the criteria including:

Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration,.

Not use mains gas to heat their home.

Be an owner occupier.

Have a total gross household income of £31,000 or less.

Live in a home with an energy efficiency rating of D, E, F or G only.

Free insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps are among the measures available for installation.

Residents will not be asked to contribute to any works which are carried out.

There is funding for 35 households for this year and 40 households for 2024, allocated on a first come, first served basis. Interested residents are urged to apply now.