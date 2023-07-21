Find out how you can get a taste of the rodeo at this Wild West-themed event at Woodside Farm near Wakefield
To celebrate National Day of the Cowboy, the Mohican Tipi Company is hosting a Texas-themed event with fun for the whole family on Saturday (July 22) and Sunday (July 23).
There will be line dancing, a falconry show, live music throughout the day, a pony patch, funfair rides, an animal show, and – to top it off – a chilli-eating competition on both days.
There will also be a parade where judges will pick the best cowboy and cowgirl, with the winners set to receive a special prize.
A spokesperson for The Mohican Tippi Company, said: “Get up close and personal as fearless cowboys and cowgirls take on the mighty bucking bronco.
"Feel the excitement in the air as teams battle it out in thrilling tug-of -war competitions. Who will win the prestigious title of best dressed cowboy and cowgirl in our parade? It's anyone's guess!
“Not to mention the wide selection of craft stalls and a variety of interesting activities happening throughout the day for all ages groups.
"So kick up your heels and join the fun and do some line dancing in our cozy Mohican Tipis. Let the live music transport you into another world and enjoy our delicious themed dishes under the sparkling lights after dark.”
The event will be on from 11am to 11.30pm. Tickets for adults cost £12, children under 12 go free. For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wild-wild-west-rodeo-event-on-22nd-23rd-july-2o23-tickets-667160774837