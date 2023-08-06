FInd out how you can join Wakefield Hospice's annual butterfly garden party next weekend

Hosted within the grounds of the hospice, the free-to-attend garden party takes place from 10am to 4pm and features a range of events and attractions for visitors including live music, stalls and refreshments, arts and crafts as well as a children’s treasure hunt.

The butterfly theme of the garden party ties in with the charity’s Butterfly Appeal, which has been running across the summer, giving people the opportunity to remember their loved ones by decorating a wooden butterfly which will then be displayed to create an array of patterns and colours in the grounds of the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Wainwright, community fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “Our Butterfly Garden Party is becoming a highlight in our fundraising calendar.

Wakefield Hospice is set to hold its annual butterfly garden party.

"It is always wonderful to welcome back familiar faces and equally meet new people from across our community as we all come together for a special day hosted here at Wakefield Hospice.

“Whether you have a direct connection with the charity or not, everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the entertainment and check out the hundreds of beautifully decorated butterflies spread across our gardens.

“There is also the opportunity for anyone who wishes to decorate their own butterfly to do so on the day, a beautiful and poignant way to remember someone special.”

The butterfly-theme of the garden party ties in with the charity’s Butterfly Appeal which has been running across the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSM Choir, Wakeylele Ukelele Band and West Yorkshire Police Band are among the musical talent in charge of entertaining visitors throughout the day.

Wakefield Hospice supports local patients living with life-limiting illnesses and their families from across the Wakefield district, and relies on donations from members of the public.

Free parking is available in the Pinderfields Hospital staff car park opposite the hospice. No booking is necessary for the event, with visitors welcome to come along anytime between 10am – 4pm to enjoy the day.