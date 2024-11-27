Here are the most common surnames across Wakefield.Here are the most common surnames across Wakefield.
Find out if your last name is common or unique as the 16 most popular surnames across Wakefield are revealed

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
From Smith to Thompson – here are the 16 most common surnames across the district.

We have compiled a list of the 16 most common surnames across Wakefield, so you can see how many other people bearing your family name are spread across the borough.

The data relating to the popularity of surnames across Wakefield comes from Forebears.

Smith is the most common surname in Wakefield, with 571 people called Smith across the borough with 1 in 63 people having the surname.

Smith is the most common surname in Wakefield, with 571 people called Smith across the borough with 1 in 63 people having the surname. Photo: National World

Hartley is the second most common surname in Wakefield, with 405 people called Hartley across the borough with 1 in 88 people having the surname.

Hartley is the second most common surname in Wakefield, with 405 people called Hartley across the borough with 1 in 88 people having the surname. Photo: National World

Taylor is the third most common surname in Wakefield, with 310 people called Taylor across the borough with 1 in 115 people having the surname.

Taylor is the third most common surname in Wakefield, with 310 people called Taylor across the borough with 1 in 115 people having the surname. Photo: National World

Walker is the fourth common surname in Wakefield, with 295 people called Walker across the borough with 1 in 121 people having the surname.

Walker is the fourth common surname in Wakefield, with 295 people called Walker across the borough with 1 in 121 people having the surname. Photo: National World

