Find out if your last name is common or unique as the 16 most popular surnames across Wakefield are revealed

We have compiled a list of the 16 most common surnames across Wakefield, so you can see how many other people bearing your family name are spread across the borough.
The data relating to the popularity of surnames across Wakefield comes from Forebears.
1. Smith
Smith is the most common surname in Wakefield, with 571 people called Smith across the borough with 1 in 63 people having the surname. Photo: National World
2. Hartley
Hartley is the second most common surname in Wakefield, with 405 people called Hartley across the borough with 1 in 88 people having the surname. Photo: National World
3. Taylor
Taylor is the third most common surname in Wakefield, with 310 people called Taylor across the borough with 1 in 115 people having the surname. Photo: National World
4. Walker
Walker is the fourth common surname in Wakefield, with 295 people called Walker across the borough with 1 in 121 people having the surname. Photo: National World
