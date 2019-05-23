An assistant director from Wakefield is swapping life behind the camera for a starring role in a new campaign, designed to inspire new recruits to the film and television industries.

Charanprite Dhami, aged 39, is one of seven film industry workers featured in the campaign, which opened in cinemas UK-wide at the weekend, and is also run on social media.

Find Your Future in Film and TV will run in cinemas, social media and online

‘Find Your Future in Film and TV’ is an initiative from ScreenSkills - the skills body for the UK’s screen industries, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funds as part of the Future Film Skills strategy. The aim is to highlight the range of jobs behind the camera, many of which people may never have heard of, and encourage a greater diversity of talent to consider a career in the industry.

Charanprite, the daughter of Sikh parents from the Punjab, India, originally studied a masters in criminology and criminal justice in response to family pressure to pursue a career in law or medicine. She did a range of jobs including working in police human resources and teaching in prison. But after saving up, she studied at film school and got her first break on a low budget film in Prague in the Czech Republic.

After returning to West Yorkshire, Charanprite attended masterclasses on how to get work in the industry, and went on to win a place on the ScreenSkills Trainee Finder work placement programme. She has worked on productions including TV series Ackley Bridge and Bollywood movie Badla. She has just been appointed director’s assistant on a new film adaptation of the stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Charanprite said: “I just loved being on set and being creative when I was training. Through ScreenSkills, I also met people I otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to.

“My advice to anyone starting out is to stick with the dream.”