Fire chiefs shut down ‘luxury’ Wakefield city centre apartment complex

A prohibition notice has been issued for Trend House, on Northgate, making it an offence for anyone to live at the premises.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service took action on Monday January 23.

A prohibition notice has been attached to the entrance of the four-story building, which contains 15 flats.

Addressed to the ‘responsible person’ of Trend Developments WKD Limited, it states: “The Prohibition Notice served on your premises on January 23, 2023, requires your immediate attention.

“The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority is of the opinion that the risk to people in case of fire in the premises is so high that the use of the premises must be prohibited.

“Failure to comply with a prohibition notice is an offence.

“The Authority may prosecute anyone failing to comply with the prohibition notice; including anyone anyone residing in, or using stated parts of the premises. (You can only grant access to enable measures to remedy the matter.”)

The property, on the corner of Northgate and Providence Street, was converted into flats around a decade ago.

The development includes what used to be Rileys Pool, Snooker and Poker Club and empty offices.

A design and access statement submitted to Wakefield Council in 2012 said it would be a “sustainable development.”

It said: “This will help the council’s objective of a renaissance within Wakefield city centre by providing good quality residential development of mixed sizes to meet city centre housing.”