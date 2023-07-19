Potential public dangers include contamination of the local water supply and a densely populated area being exposed to a vapour cloud, according to documents.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority (WYFRA) has raised concerns over plans to build one of the country’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Around 60 container-sized units could be put in place on greenbelt land at Heath Common to hold lithium-ion batteries to store wind and solar energy.

Residents have started a campaign to stop an energy story facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

A consultation letter submitted to Wakefield Council says the fire authority “finds it concerning” that there is no specific fire safety information in the proposals.

The report, by senior fire protection officer Chris Kemp, states: “The risks of vapour cloud, thermal runaway and explosion are unfortunately very real and are becoming more common as we see an increase in the number of BESS installations rise.”

Outlining possible worst-case scenarios, it says firefighters would be left with two options – to “let it burn” or “use significant amounts of water for a protracted period.”

Mr Kemp continues: “Should the ‘let it burn’ approach be taken, it may create a chain reaction from one unit to the next.

“If we were to let it burn, there would be a significant impact on the highly populated suburbs which would all be significantly impacted from the vapour/smoke plume.”

The alternative would be to use around 5.5m litres of water over a 24-hour period.

The report adds: “The Environment Agency would also need to consider the impact of any ground water seepage and any potential for impact on Yorkshire Water from the contaminated run-off filtering through into drinking water.

“Any incident at the site is likely to create a significant vapour cloud and it may be necessary for us to request that transport routes in the vicinity are closed for a period of 24 hours whilst the incident is dealt with.”

Nearly 800 people have objected to the scheme since it was announced by Harmony Energy in July last year.

A spokesperson for the ‘I Love Heath Common’ campaign, which was set up to fight the plan, said: “We are grateful to the fire authority for acknowledging and highlighting the fire and health safety concerns that so many of us fear living near this proposed battery site.

“No lithium-ion storage system belongs near homes, let alone one of this proposed size.

“We have all seen clear evidence of the increasing number of lithium-ion battery fires at home and around the world.

“We urge Harmony Energy to do the right thing and withdraw this plan and find an alternative more suitable site away from this historic heritage landscape that is within metres of many people’s homes.”

Harmony said all battery technology is tested to National Fire Protection Association standards.

A spokesperson said: “Harmony Energy is a leading battery energy storage development company which currently owns and operates in excess of 500MWs of energy storage systems in the UK.

“The sites would be uninsurable if there was any question of doubt about their safety.

“We approached the West Yorkshire fire services in June to invite them to our operational sites to learn about the technology – we are awaiting their response.