Fire closes main road in Wakefield city centre

A road in Wakefield city centre was closed earlier today due to a fire at a shop on Northgate.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

Northgate was closed to traffic and diversions were in place.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 10am today to a fire at a shop in Northgate, Wakefield.

" Crews attended from Wakefield, Normanton and Featherstone with an aerial appliance from Leeds and aerial support from Garforth.

The fire service was called to what’s believed to be a commercial fire on Northgate.
"Water jets and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames and we left the scene with fire investigators at just after 1pm.”

