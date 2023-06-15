Fire closes main road in Wakefield city centre
A road in Wakefield city centre was closed earlier today due to a fire at a shop on Northgate.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST
Northgate was closed to traffic and diversions were in place.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 10am today to a fire at a shop in Northgate, Wakefield.
" Crews attended from Wakefield, Normanton and Featherstone with an aerial appliance from Leeds and aerial support from Garforth.
"Water jets and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames and we left the scene with fire investigators at just after 1pm.”