Northgate was closed to traffic and diversions were in place.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 10am today to a fire at a shop in Northgate, Wakefield.

" Crews attended from Wakefield, Normanton and Featherstone with an aerial appliance from Leeds and aerial support from Garforth.

