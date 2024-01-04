News you can trust since 1852
Fire crews in Wakefield: Scores of firefighters called to pull two men from river in Wakefield in early hours water rescue

Two men were rescued from a river in Wakefield this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:36 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 08:37 GMT
Dozens of firefighters from four different stations, along with a specialist water rescue team, were deployed to the River Calder on Doncaster Road, near Chantry Bridge, at 2.05am today (Thursday).

The two men were pulled to safety by firefighters.

Crews from fire stations in Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett and Rothwell attended.

For water safety or home fire safety advice, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

