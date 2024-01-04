Two men were rescued from a river in Wakefield this morning.

Dozens of firefighters from four different stations, along with a specialist water rescue team, were deployed to the River Calder on Doncaster Road, near Chantry Bridge, at 2.05am today (Thursday).

The two men were pulled to safety by firefighters.

Crews from fire stations in Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett and Rothwell attended.

For water safety or home fire safety advice, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/