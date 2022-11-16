Fire crews tackle blaze at Knottingley factory - people advised to avoid the area
Emergency services raced to a Knottingley factory this afternoon after a fire broke out in the building.
By Leanne Clarke
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the building on Fernley Green Road at 12.02pm.
Eight fire crews were at the scene, with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also in attendance.
The fire is now contained.
There were no road closures in place, but members of the public should avoid the area if possible.