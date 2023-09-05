Fire in Normanton: Three fire crews from across district attend allotment after fire breaks out
West Yorkshire Fire Service are tackling a blaze in Normanton this afternoon, with crews still on the scene.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Three fire crews from Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract are currently attending the large blaze in Normanton area, which broke out earlier today (Tuesday).
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 10:18 this morning about a fire that broke out in Normanton.
"We sent three crews from Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract which arrived in four minutes (at 10.24am.)
"We are currently still in attendance, the crews are damping down.”
For any further information regarding the cause or any investigation, please contact West Yorkshire Police.