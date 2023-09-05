Fire in Normanton: Three fire crews from across district attend allotment after fire breaks out

Three fire crews from Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract are currently attending the large blaze in Normanton area, which broke out earlier today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 10:18 this morning about a fire that broke out in Normanton.

"We sent three crews from Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract which arrived in four minutes (at 10.24am.)

"We are currently still in attendance, the crews are damping down.”