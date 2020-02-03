Fire-ravaged Speedibake building in Wakefield to be demolished today

Demolition of the gutted Speedibake building will take place today, West Yorkshire Fire Service has confirmed.

Three appliances and an aerial ladder platform remain at the scene and are still damping down.

It is expected a demolition of the factory will take a number of days to complete and have warned there could be an increase of smoke and dust.

The city was engulfed in a cloud of black smoke during the fire at Speedibake, on Westgate Retail Park on Saturday afternoon.

At peak, more than 140 firefighters were on site to battle the blaze, which covered more than 75 per cent of the building.

Nearby residents and shops, including The Ridings Shopping Centre, were evacuated as a precaution during the blaze.