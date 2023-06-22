Firefighter brothers scale Leeds skyscraper in memory of Grenfell victims

Mike and Kev Sutcliffe took on the challenge of climbing Bridgewater Place tower in Leeds 72 times to symbolise each life lost at the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Kev, 43, is a firefighter with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service while Mike, 41, is a Watch Manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Kev said: “We went up and down the steps for around nine hours on Saturday – it was hard work, but also an emotional day as we remembered those who had lost their lives in that horrific fire six years ago.

West Yorkshire's chief fire office John Roberts (left) and North Yorkshire's chief fire officer Jonathan Dyson (right) congratulated Kev and Mike Sutcliffe after their hard work

“Money is still coming in, but we are set to have raised over £3,000 which will be split between the two charities.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved for all their help and support including both brigades, my watch, and Bridgewater Place for allowing us the use of the building.”

Mike said: “We are both always on the lookout for the next physical challenge. We wanted to take on an endurance challenge with a difference, to raise money for two worthy charities, which we respect and have a connection with.”

Kev added: “We are really pleased with how it went on Saturday, and we hope we can do something similar again next year – which should give our legs time to recover as they are pretty sore after Saturday’s challenge.”

The total of 69,000 steps climbed on Saturday is the equivalent of 67 Big Bens or three-quarters of the way to the summit of Mount Everest.

West Yorkshire’s Chief Fire Officer John Roberts said: “Congratulations to the brothers for completing this test of endurance in memory of those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire – all the money raised is going to two very worthy charities.”