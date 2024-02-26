Firefighters rescue woman from flat fire in Pontefract this morning
Scores of firefighters helped rescue a woman from a flat fire in Pontefract this morning.
Teams from Pontefract, Featherstone and Castleford fire stations were scrambled to the blaze at Queens Road at 1.11am.
They said cooking materials were on fire and they helped a woman out of the flat.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.
For fire safety advice or to book a free home safety check visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/