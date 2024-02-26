News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Firefighters rescue woman from flat fire in Pontefract this morning

Scores of firefighters helped rescue a woman from a flat fire in Pontefract this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Teams from Pontefract, Featherstone and Castleford fire stations were scrambled to the blaze at Queens Road at 1.11am.

They said cooking materials were on fire and they helped a woman out of the flat.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

For fire safety advice or to book a free home safety check visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

Related topics:PontefractCastlefordFeatherstone