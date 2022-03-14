Firefighters tackle blaze in Ossett as residents warned to keep windows and doors closed

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Ossett this afternoon with residents warned to keep their windows and doors shut.

Smoke can be seen billowing across the city due to the fire in the Wakefield Road area.

Wakefield Council tweeted reports of the blaze, asking people in the area to stay safe due to the increasing amount of smoke.

Witnesses say the smoke can be seen from as far as Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 pumps have been sent to the scene to tackle the blaze.

A spokeswoman from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "

We were called at 2.45pm to reports of a fire at a scrapyard on Wakefield Road in Ossett.

"Eight crews are currently at the scene, along with three support pumps.

"No casualties are reported."