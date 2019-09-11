Fireman Sam mascot to be axed over fears of putting women off joining

Kids TV favourite Fireman Sam's mascot has been given the push for a fire brigade over fears he could put women off joining.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the character was outdated and did not reflect the message it wanted to achieve.

Chief fire officer Les Britzman said Fireman Sam would be replaced with fire extinguisher-shaped mascots called Freddy, Filbert and Penelope.

He said the service already struggled to recruit women firefighters and the character would no longer be used in its promotional material.

The decision follows complaints by staff and members of the public.

The decision has been backed by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which said it did not reflect attempts to diversify the fire service.

London Fire Brigade has tweeted in support of the move but many others have criticised it.

