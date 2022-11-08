First donations come in for Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal

This appeal has been run annually over the past six years and has helped thousands of families in the run up to the festive season.

The initiative aims to help families in need by providing them with a Christmas hamper to supplement the family food cupboard and add some additional cheer.

All of the food and hampers have been donated by generous readers, both individual and corporate, of the Wakefield Express. This year is no exception – indeed the need is certainly greater than ever with family budgets being squeezed by rising prices.

We are now asking our reader to help us to help them. Donations of food, money and finished hampers are all needed.

We need to have the hampers packed and ready for distribution by the week commencing November 21, so it is imperative that donations are received by Friday, November 18.

Bob Guard, from Chantry Rotary Club, said: “This appeal has been remarkably successful over the past six years but the need this year is greater than ever. We are hoping for the same generous help from Express readers that we have had in the past so that the 2022 appeal is equally as successful.”

Donations of food or complete hampers should be taken to CAP in Market Street, Wakefield. If you would like to donate financially you can also do that at the CAP centre.

All hampers should include the basics of tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, chocolate biscuits, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables (peas and/or carrots), stuffing, tinned fruit, Angel Delight, long life fruit juice, chocolate or sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suggested extras could include tinned ham/corned beef, pasta, rice, meat paste, jam or marmalade, gravy mix, Pot Noodles, Cup-a-Soup, pasta in sauce, long life mince pies, long life Christmas pudding, and Christmas crackers.

Please remember, do not include any fresh, chilled or frozen food or alcohol.

You can contact CAP in Market Street Wakefield or give them a call and let them know you want to donate either food or funds to help pay for the food.