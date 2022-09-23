First food festival organised by MasterChef quarter finalist Chris Hale to go ahead at Sandal Cricket Club tomorrow
Wakefield’s 2016 MasterChef quarter finalist, Chris Hale, is holding his first food and drink festival tomorrow, under his Yorkshire Event Catering company.
Hundreds are expected to turn up to Sandal Cricket Club on Saturday September 24 to taste the delicacies on offer at the Wakefield Food and Drink Festival.
Around 25 different traders will be in attendance with craft ale and food from all around the world on offer including pizza, a hog roast, Ghanaian street food, Caribbean dishes, South Asian cuisine, desserts and a whole host of other delicious treats.
Alongside the wonderful variety of food and drink on offer, there will be performances from local musicians including Matt Hodges and a crafts market.
Most Popular
Chris said: “After what everyone has been through in the past couple of years, I wanted to do something that was free to help the community.
“We prayed that it wasn’t going to rain and the forecast looks like it is going to hold out so we expect that it is going to be a really nice day.”
There will also be face painting, kids entertainment and fairground rides for children.
Chris added: “Everyone is welcome, entry is free, there is free parking and the club is easily accessible by train or bus.
"So, join us for a fun family day out. The day will be jam-packed with live entertainment, craft stalls, entertainment for the children and tasty food and drink options.”
Wakefield Hospice will also have a dedicated stall on site with an experienced team of volunteers.
Entry to the event is free and runs from noon until 7pm at Sandal Cricket Club, 293A Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6EE.