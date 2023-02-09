Artwork set to feature in a new sculpture trail guiding visitors on a journey of discovery through Wakefield city centre has been revealed for the first time.

Wakefield Council has been awarded over a million pounds of government funding to deliver free outdoor public art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail features unique sculptures, created by five leading British artists, to go on permanent display.

Wakefield Council has been awarded over a million pounds of government funding to deliver free outdoor public art.

The individual works aim to reflect the district’s fascinating heritage and will be displayed at key points across the city.

Wakefield district is the birthplace of Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, two of the most significant sculptors of the 20th century,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both drew upon their experience of the Yorkshire landscape throughout their careers.

The trail will start at Wakefield Westgate station and will end at The Hepworth Wakefield. Other locations include Wakefield One, Wakefield Cathedral precinct, The Springs and West Yorkshire History Centre.

Artwork set to feature in a new sculpture trail guiding visitors on a journey of discovery through Wakefield city centre has been revealed for the first time.

One of the sculptures has been designed by Annie Morris, whose work encompasses sculpture, tapestry, painting and drawing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her 3.5m bronze sculpture of stacked spheres will feature outside the West Yorkshire History Centre.

Annie said: “Wakefield is a very special place to me as I had my first museum solo show at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in 2021.

“For me, Wakefield is an area bound together by a cultural consciousness, which is reflected in the strong sense of community, belonging and togetherness.

The trail features unique sculptures, created by five leading British artists, to go on permanent display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The West Yorkshire History Centre holds historical archives including births, marriages and deaths of the West Riding of Yorkshire.

“These are symbolic themes echoed in my practice from vulnerability and strength, grief and renewal, hope, uncertainty, rebirth and creativity.”

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We are delighted to have such an internationally-renowned artist in Annie Morris create artwork for our city centre.

“Our district already has an amazing heritage of sculpture and I know that this new sculpture trail will give a real sense of pride in our fascinating history and heritage and connect key points of the city together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail features unique sculptures, created by five leading British artists, to go on permanent display. (BEN BOSWELL)

“The images of the pieces are truly striking, and I cannot wait to see them brought to life in our city centre, each with their own story to tell.

“We hope that by bringing public art to life across the streets of our city centre, we can attract even more visitors to our wonderful district.”

Another of the sculptures featured on the trail, at Wakefield Westgate, is ‘Gathering’, by Halima Cassell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halima has strong links to Wakefield, receiving her first major commissions in the city before developing a successful career.

Her sculptural work is influenced by Barbara Hepworth.

An ‘Amazonian Caiman God’, by Jason Wilsher-Mills, will be displayed at the Cathedral precinct.

The project has been developed under a new public art framework and will support the delivery of engaging public art commissions across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His bronze sculpture has been inspired by the painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.

Jason is disabled and provides an inspirational figure, from his start in Wakefield to achieving international acclaim as an artist.

The project has been developed under a new public art framework and will support the delivery of engaging public art commissions across the district.

It also forms part of a wider Wakefield city centre masterplan, which sets out how the city centre will be transformed into a vibrant place for people to live, work, visit and invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is being fully funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The sculptures are expected to be in place by Summer 2023, subject to planning permission.