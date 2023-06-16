First look at the new adventure playground coming to The Ridings Shopping Centre

‘The Park’ will cover 12,000 square feet in what is currently The Zone, on the lower mall near Morrisons, and will be a free play zone where families and friends can meet up, all year round, whatever the weather.

The images are the first draft with the Ridings still working with the company to make the space as accessible as possible for all children in the district.

The adventure play zone is brought to the centre by award-winning, Playday Limited the creative genius behind the play area at the York Designer outlet and the new play area at Cannon Hall Farm, to name just a few.

The Ridings Shopping Centre have unveiled the first images of the new adventure playground set to open.

The area will allow children of all ages to play, let off steam, and interact with each other on safe, professionally designed, and installed equipment, whilst parents, grandparents and carers can play with them or catch up in the new comfortable seated area and café included in area.

The adventure play zone will be open daily, every day that the centre is and suitable for those up to 12 years of age, with zoned areas for different age groups.

Zahid Iqbal, owner of Z&F Properties, who own the Ridings, said: “My grandchildren love the play areas when we go visiting and I wanted to give something spectacular to the families of Wakefield, for free, undercover and safe for them to meet up and for their children to play together.”

*The finished play zone will slightly differ as designs are still being finalised.