First look inside old market hall as Wakefield Exchange project gathers pace

The city’s former market is being converted into a new venue called Wakefield Exchange.

Yorkshire building firm William Birch & Sons Ltd is carrying out the renovation which will see the site turned into a creative hub.

The venue will offer residents the chance to socialise and will feature events supported by an independent food and drink retailers, including an on-site brewery.

It is estimated the new premises will attract around 300,000 visitors a year and will support the regeneration of the city centre.

The new look building will also feature skills and creative business spaces, linking up cultural organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs, influencers, and creative students with each other.

Wakefield Council has confirmed the scheme is so far on track to be opened to the public in summer 2024.

William Birch began work at the site, next to the city’s bus station, in April.

The firm carrying out the transformation of Wakefield’s old market hall into a public events space has given a first glimpse of the major £7.7m project.

Progress has be made on the demolition and strip out of the market hall, allowing work to start on drainage installation works and new foundations for additional steel work to be fitted.

The work will enable more floor space for creative workspace areas.

Food and drink outlets will be based on a mezzanine floor with the main events area.

Coun Michelle Collins, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, and sport, said: “We’re really excited that work has started on site on what will be a fantastic venue in a landmark building.

“Once open, the Wakefield Exchange will operate an exciting annual programme of events and activities, supported by a mouth-watering food and drink menu from independent businesses.

“The new site will provide much needed new events space for local audiences to socialise and to attract visitors into the city centre to boost the health of our high streets.

“As well as creating jobs in the catering sector, there will also be business spaces and support on offer to small and medium digital and creative businesses, ensuring that the Wakefield Exchange plays its part in the regeneration of the city centre.

“It’s on track to be open in summer 2024.”

Previous events at the site, including the Festival of the Moon and the Fire and Ice exhibition during the Festival of the Earth, have been very popular.

The project has been funded by the department for digital, culture, media and sport,

Wakefield was one of only five councils in the country to receive a slice of the £20 million cultural development fund.

