First pictures of Wakefield’s new ‘Amazon love God’ statue

The first pictures of an “Amazon love God” statue in Wakefield city centre have been released.
By Tony Gardner
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Council is due to officially unveil the artwork later today (July 21).

The bronze sculpture, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, has proved controversial due to its close proximity to the city’s cathedral.

Objectors to the installation of the artwork have described it as an “affront” to Christianity.

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills and Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport with pictured with the 'Amazon love God' statue
Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills and Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council\'s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport with pictured with the \'Amazon love God\' statue
But the statue has been welcomed by the Dean of Wakefield, The Very Rev Simon Cowling.

Rev Cowling said today: “I warmly encourage members of the Christian community in Wakefield to engage seriously with what Jason Wilsher-Mills is seeking to say through his sculpture; how he deftly weaves together themes of family, place, disability, the care of God’s creation, love, loss, humour and hope.

“None of these themes are in opposition to anything I find in Christianity.”

The council will officially unveil the statue outside The Ridings shopping centre at 7.30pm, followed by a “world premiere” screening of a film created for the sculpture.

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills pictured with his 'Amazon love God' statue
Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills pictured with his 'Amazon love God' statue

It is one of five pieces of artwork planned for a government-funded £1m sculpture trail through the city centre.

Mr Wilsher-Mills has previously described how the work was inspired by a painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.

Waterton has strong links to the city and was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum.

Planning permission for the piece was granted in May.

